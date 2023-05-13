Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Syneos Health by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after buying an additional 558,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 473,794 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,701.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

