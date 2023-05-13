TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.