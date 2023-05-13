TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,200 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 167,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

