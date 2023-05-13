TD Asset Management Inc Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TimkenSteel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

