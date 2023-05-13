TD Asset Management Inc Has $208,000 Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

