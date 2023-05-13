TD Asset Management Inc Has $210,000 Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knowles were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Knowles by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KN opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

