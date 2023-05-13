TD Asset Management Inc Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

