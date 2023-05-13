TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

