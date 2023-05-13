TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group
In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
