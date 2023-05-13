TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caleres were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,040,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caleres by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Caleres Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.