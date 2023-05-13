TD Asset Management Inc Invests $181,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

