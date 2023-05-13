TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,798 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 105.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

