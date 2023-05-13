TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,600 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.