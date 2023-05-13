TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 8,500 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NX opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

