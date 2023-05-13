TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in nCino were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of nCino by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

