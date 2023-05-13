TD Asset Management Inc Takes $145,000 Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Trading Down 0.7 %

RES opened at $6.81 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

