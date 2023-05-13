TD Asset Management Inc Takes $205,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.