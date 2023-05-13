TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,080 shares of company stock worth $3,549,627. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $87.85 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.