Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,365.80 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,317.37 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,616.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,029.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.