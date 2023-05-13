Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 560.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

