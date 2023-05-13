Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.