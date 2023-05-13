Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

