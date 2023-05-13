Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after buying an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,405,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -685.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.00.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

