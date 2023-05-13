Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.68 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

