Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.68 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. UBS Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

