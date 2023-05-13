Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 557.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,249.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,074 shares of company stock valued at $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

