Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.72 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 238,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,917,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $307.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.44 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

