Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.73 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.3 %

OI stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.