Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.75 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

