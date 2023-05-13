Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.75 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after buying an additional 1,161,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

