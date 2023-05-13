Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,511. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Select Medical Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

