Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,426 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $163.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.44. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.