Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,677 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,985 shares of company stock worth $5,916,556. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.