Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,494 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hub Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

