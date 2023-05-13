Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,925 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.