Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,096 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,196,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

