Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,628 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

