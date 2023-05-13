Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,145 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 1,272,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

