The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $106,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,087,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,292,000 after buying an additional 955,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,354,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 808,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

