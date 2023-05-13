Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Thryv by 56.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thryv by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

THRY opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $740.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,423.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

