TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $211.54 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $227.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.