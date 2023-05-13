Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.