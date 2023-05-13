Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.