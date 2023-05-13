Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

