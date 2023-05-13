Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.
TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.
Shares of TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.
In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
