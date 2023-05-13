Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

