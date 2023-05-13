TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $840.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $795.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.23. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $816.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,237 shares of company stock valued at $142,824,885. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

