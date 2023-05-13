Truist Financial Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $78.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

