United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in United States Steel by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

