Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of VVV opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Valvoline has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

