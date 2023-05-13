VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Creative Planning boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $158.91 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.