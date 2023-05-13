Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,578,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $105.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

