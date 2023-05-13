Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $262.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. Waters’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

